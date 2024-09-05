Molly-Mae Hague reveals how breakup with Tommy Fury 'aged her'

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the “stress” of her recent breakup with Tommy Fury "aged her."

The 25-year-old actress recently published a vlog on her YouTube channel where she revealed how she is handling life being single after her split from the professional boxer.

Towards the end of the clip, Molly-Mae shared her concerns about her skin, showing off the dark circles around her eyes.

"I have never ever suffered with dark eyes before. I've always never ever noticed dark circles around my eyes even if I'm really tired,” she said.

The Love Island star continued, “I don't get dark rings around my eyes and out of nowhere, these brown hollow pits of sadness have appeared around my eyes and I'm like, 'Hang on a minute, am I ageing?'"

"Has the stress of the last month caused me to age? If it has, we're going to have a problem on our hands,” she added.

For those unversed, Molly-Mae and Tommy announced their breakup last month on social media.