Keith Urban compares Miley Cyrus' voice to an 'ashtray'

Keith Urban shares his thoughts on Miley Cyrus’ singing skills

Web Desk
September 05, 2024

Keith Urban shared his thoughts on Miley Cyrus’ singing skills, revealing her voice “sounds like an ashtray.”

During an appearance on the latest episode of Nova 96.9's Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie in Sydney, the 56-year-old crooner made an unusual comment about the Flowers’ singer voice.

"I love that voice, man, that voice," said Keith. "She sounds like an ashtray. And I mean that as a compliment. She sounds like the carpet at the RSL!”

Keith's comments about Miley come after he showed his love for Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande to People magazine.

“I mean, God, Taylor's songwriting, it's so extraordinary. There's really no adjectives for it,” the Let it Roll hitmaker said at that time.

"She's such a great, great writer. So this new album is just another testament to that in really great ways," she added, referring to Taylor's album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Keith also shared that he is a fan of Ariana’s hit We Can't Be Friends, saying, “I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it.”

“It's like audible heroin. Literally, I have to have another hit. I play that thing over and over and over,” he added.

