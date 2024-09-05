Pregnant Cardi B gushes over her baby boy

Cardi B, who is expecting her third child, was recently snapped celebrating her son Wave’s birthday.



The rapper was caught on a camera, celebrating Wave's third birthday, sitting in a wheelchair around American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

MailOnline reported that according to a passerby, the I Like It rapper was surrounded by an escort of “20 to 30 people” during her son’s birthday celebration.

Cardi also took to Instagram and shared some snaps from the birthday party in which she posed with the birthday boy as well.

The mother-of-two captioned the snap, "Happy birthday to my son Wavey Man."

Cardi B is expecting third child with estranged husband Offset

She went on to say, “I was so happy when I found I was having a baby then all of a sudden I got so scared when I found out I was having a boy I’m such a girly girl.”

The rapper concluded the post by writing telling her son that he makes it easy though getting into that sporty mom bag. “My baby love his momma so much. I’ll always have your back, front and sides,” she posted.

The birthday celebration comes a month after the rapper filed for divorce from her estranged husband Offset, who was also present at his son's birthday.



Cardi and her estranged husband in addition to Wave, share daughter 6- year-old daughter Kulture. The soon-to-be divorcees are currently expecting their third child.