Usher connects emotionally to his kid through music

The singer is father to four kids, Usher V, 16, Naviyd Ely, 15, Sovereign Bo, 3, and Sire Castello, 2

September 06, 2024

Usher reveled that his music is a present for his kids, as it help him to emotionally connnect with them.

The 35-year-old rapper appeared in a recent interview for the Cut’s first-ever solo print and talked about his relationship with his children.

During the conversation, Usher admitted that how much he is teaching his kids to deal with hardships through the power of music.

"I try to coddle my kids to protect them from emotions and life and love and s** – you can't!" Usher told the publisher.

"They want to experience things too. Why make them feel as though they need to hide it?” he noted

Usher continued, “One of the greatest gifts I could ever give to one of my children is to be able to tell them, 'I know exactly how you feel right now. Listen to this song’.”

"My house is like a mini art gallery, and my kids are the features,” the dad of four added.

For those unversed, Usher shares Usher V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, while he shares his 3-year-old daughter, Sovereign Bo, and 2-year-old son Sire Castrello with his current wife Jenn Goicoechea.

