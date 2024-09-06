 
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince William, Harry's UK reunion

Prince William and Harry were both in UK but they were "keeping their distance"

September 06, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared her first major statement after Prince William and Harry’s reunion in UK.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared her stunning photos from an award ceremony of the Perfect World Foundation.

The photos also include throwback picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

She said, “As a long-time ambassador to the Perfect World Foundation, I am so excited and honoured to be here today in Gothenburg to present The Perfect World Foundation Award.

“It is inspiring to look back over the years at all these awards have captured – hard work and determination to preserve our planet, its climate and its environments, championed by some truly extraordinary people.”

Sarah went on writing, “Thank you Sir David Attenborough, Dr. Jane Goodall, and HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Kristin Davis and many more. @tpwf_award.”

This is Sarah Ferguson’s first major statement and post following the reunion of William and Harry in UK.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke both attended their uncle Lord Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk last Wednesday.

However, a source claimed: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

