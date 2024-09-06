 
Halsey reveals she became obsessed with making doll houses during health struggles

Halsey reveals how she spent her time at home after being diagnosed with a rare disorder

Web Desk
September 06, 2024

Halsey has revealed that she used her time to focus on a new hobby when she was stuck at home after being diagnosed with Lupus and a rare lymphoproliferative disorder.

Speaking to Paper magazine, the 9-year-old pop star revealed that she became obsessed with making doll houses while battling ill health.

“It was something I could do inside, and it was something I could do that was creative, and it was something quiet that I could do when my son was asleep,” said Halsey. I couldn’t go out, obviously, I couldn’t drink, I couldn’t be in a social environment.”

"I was home a lot, and I just heard about doll housing, and I loved it,” she added.

"I knew if I started playing music again, I wanted to be able to play piano and guitar. I couldn’t practice either while my kid was asleep at night, so I was doing doll housing, and I just got so obsessed with it,” explained the Bad At Love hitmaker.

“I started building furniture from scratch, and then making my own wallpaper,” added Halsey.

