Prince William takes big step after Harry's claims

Prince William has taken a big step as the Prince of Wales showed off his new beard in public for the first time after his estranged brother Prince Harry's major claims in his bombshell memoir Spare.



The future king showed off his beard as he visited an art exhibition on homelessness, an issue close to his heart.

According to AFP, it was seen in the wild for the first time on Thursday as William visited "Homelessness: Reframed", an exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London that features sculptures and photographs inspired by the artists´ own or others´ experiences of homelessness.

Later, the palace shared photos of Prince William with beard on social media.

Earlier, Prince William´s estranged brother Harry claimed in his bombshell memoir Spare that the future king was jealous of his beard and that he was not allowed to have one.



Archie and Lilibet doting father sports a distinctive ginger beard.

Moreover, King Charles elder son and the heir to throne also appeared with a neatly trimmed beard last month in an online video with his wife Kate Middleton, praising UK athletes who competed in the Paris Olympics.