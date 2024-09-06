Brandy Norwood describes 'The Front Room' as emotional rollercoaster

Brandy Norwood is back in the spotlight with her latest film, The Front Room.

The-singer-turned actress revealed that the film has been proven to be an emotionally intense experience for her in an interview with ScreenRant.

Brandy shared, "I didn't really know what I was getting myself into when I first read the script," adding, "I knew it was a lot, and there was so much to it. It was all over the place emotionally. But I didn't know until I met Kathryn, and met Sam and Max, and Andrew Burnham, and what it was going to really be about, and being in the scenes and reacting, and really being on your toes as an actress. I didn't really know until I got there, but I'm so glad I did it!"

The film’s plot revolves around a young couple grappling with the challenges posed by an estranged stepmother.

The actress' on-screen chemistry with Kathryn Hunter, who is known for her role as Arabella Figg in the Harry Potter series, was strong.

She said, "We did have rehearsal, but there was a bond that we had outside of filming that we just finished talking about just about fifteen minutes ago, about how close we were and about how we were so connected outside of the film."

"And then, when the cameras started to roll, we had to be enemies. And it was kind of weird to go from bonding and asking her a bunch of questions about her life, and then getting on screen and pouring water on her, you know, or something crazy like that," Brandy added.

The film is set to be released in US theaters on September 6 and on October 25 in UK.