Prince William makes major announcement after new royal role

Prince William has made a big announcement after King Charles assigned him new major role amid speculations of abdication.



According to royal expert Richard Palmer, Prince William’s Earthshot Prize has teamed up with the BBC children’s programme Blue Peter in a competition to find the next generation of young inventors aged 5-15 with ideas to help solve the world’s biggest environmental problems.

Kensington Palace and CBBC jointly shared a video message of Prince William saying “Blue Peter is launching a brand new #Earthshot competition. We’re searching for the next generation of young inventors, problem solvers and change-makers; giving viewers the chance to be recognised by Prince William.”

It further said, “Kids aged 5-15 are invited to submit an original idea to address one of five important areas that need help.”

Highlighting the major Earthshot challenges, Prince William says: “I started the Earthshot Prize to search for solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges and we want to find the next generation of young inventors who can make a change.”

Prince William’s video message comes after reports the Prince of Wales will attend the Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of the King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell next Thursday, September 12.



