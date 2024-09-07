 
Royal family congratulates Dwayne Fields on major achievement

The royal family tweeted, “Congratulations Dwayne Fields on becoming Chief Scout"

September 07, 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla have congratulated Dwayne Fields on becoming Chief Scout.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the palace, on behalf of the King and Queen congratulated Dwayne Fields.

The Scouts shared a video message of Dwayne Fields saying, “So great to hear from new UK Chief Scout @DwayneFields as he talks about his mission to inspire a new generation of Scouts with #SkillsForLife.”

Commenting on it, the palace tweeted, “Congratulations Dwayne Fields on becoming Chief Scout, inspiring half a million Scouts to believe in themselves, help other people and gain #SkillsForLife!”

In the video, Dwayne shares his journey to become Chief Scout UK.

Fans also took an opportunity to congratulate him on becoming Chief Scout.

One commented, “Congrats to Dwayne Fields—leading half a million Scouts is no small feat, but it sounds like he's ready to scout out success and inspire greatness!”

