Kate Middleton finally breaks silence after Prince William, Harry's reunion in UK

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has released her first statement after Prince William and Harry’s rare reunion in UK.



Warring brothers the Prince of Wales and the Duke both attended their uncle Lord Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk last Wednesday.



However, a source claimed: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

Days after royal brothers encounter, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has released her personal message.

The future queen released her personal message, welcoming Dwayne Fields as the new UK Chief Scout.

The Princess is joint president of Scouts alongside the Duke of Kent.

Kate Middleton says, “Delighted to welcome Dwayne Fields as the new UK Chief Scout.

“The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country.”

Kate Middleton continued, “Looking forward to working with you! C.”



