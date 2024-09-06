Photo: Ryan Reynolds to rescue Blake Lively amid drama: Report

Ryan Reynolds is reportedly trying to save the reputation of his wife Blake Lively.

As It Ends With Us drama continues to brand Blake Lively as the “mean” girl of Hollywood, an insider shared with Life & Style that the Deadpool & Wolverine actor has decided to take matters in his own hands.

According to this confidante, “Ryan is deeply invested in helping Blake navigate this situation.”

The insider also mentioned, “With his keen eye for branding and his ability to turn any situation into a winning moment, Ryan is working closely with Blake’s team to reframe her public image in light of these troubling allegations!”

This report comes shortly after another source dished to the publication that Ryan and Blake have become a “power couple” of Hollywood.

"The sheer level of ambition between the two of them is blatantly obvious but what people in the industry are whispering about is their ruthlessness in achieving their goals,” the source mentioned at the time.

It was also revealed, “It hasn’t gone unnoticed that they’re willing to throw their weight around when it comes to getting what they want. People are genuinely afraid of going against them, which of course only adds to their power.”

The insider remarked in conclusion, “They might come across as being sweet as apple pie, but make no mistake, anyone that tries to stand in their way is almost guaranteed to get steamrolled."