Blake Lively branded as new Ellen DeGeneres: Source

Blake Lively is reportedly facing backlash for her controversial comments

September 06, 2024

Blake Lively is reportedly losing fandom due to It Ends With Us drama.

After falling the victim to controversy regarding her co-star Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively is experiencing a serious backlash.

The Gossip Girl alum is also being branded as the “mean” girl of Hollywood, and reportedly she wants her BFF Taylor Swift’s support to regain her strength.

In the wake of these events, a confidante shared with Life & Style, “Blake is aware she needs to act fast.”

Thes source even mentioned, “The comparisons to Ellen DeGeneres‘ fall from grace are already circulating.”

Moreover, the tipster revealed that Blake’s last chance to surviving this controversial without PR damage is her husband Ryan’s branding wisdom.

“Ryan might be her last shot at salvaging her reputation!” they concluded.

Earlier, it was reported by Daily Mail that the Age of Adaline actress “is definitely saddened by the hate she is getting and is trying not to let it affect her but it is.”

The insider also stated, “She’s fearing no one will want to work with her after this,” adding that the 37-year-old actress "really wants to continue producing and directing and acting but she knows she needs to take a step back for a minute to reassess the future."

