Gracie Abrams reveals 'amazing' tip Taylor Swift gave for back pain

Web Desk
September 06, 2024

Taylor Swift would just rather “do it with a broken heart” than a broken back.

Despite the pop sensation, headlining the Eras Tour rather effortlessly, it does not mean she is exempted of daily life problems that come with a hectic life and tight schedule.

The Blank Space hitmaker’s close pal, Gracie Abrams revealed to Who What Wear how Swift suffers from muscle aches after performing live for three hours at each of her concerts.

Abrams then came to how the artist deals with the pain through a rather affordable yet effective way. 

The Close To You singer stated how the Lover crooner owns an acupressure mat from Amazon, however she did not disclose the same brand Swift uses or supposedly Abrams might plan on buying/already owns.

Explaining how it works, Abrams told the outlet, "There's this amazing acupressure mat that I think is like $15 on Amazon. It's so painful, but it helps with back pain, and if you're touring you must have back pain. Taylor gave me that advice."

Acupuncture is rather ancient practice inspired by Chinese tradition, an alternate therapy that uses pressure to relieve pain via stimulation of acupuncture points.

