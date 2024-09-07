Courteney Cox embraces differences with daughter Coco

Courtney Cox has made peace with her daughter, Coco Arquette’s unshared habit of cleaning.



The 60-year-old actress is a clean freak as her character in the iconic sitcom Friends, but her 20-year-old daughter “does not” share her passion for cleaning and organizing.

“Every now and then, she'll be like, ‘Mom, I cleaned out my room and I feel so good.’ And I go, ‘That's a feeling you could have all the time,’ and it just doesn't happen,” Cox told People.

She went on to say, "She's getting older and she does live on her own, and she does take pride in that, which I think is good.”

The filmaker further said, “But no, I don't think she has my gene in the same way, and I don't have hers. Listen, she's a great singer. She's a great writer. She has so many qualities that I don't have, so that's okay.”

Cox noted that she is known as a clean freak due to her role as Monica Geller, but in reality she is “born this way”.

“Everyone that knows me, any friend I have, knows that I just love things that are organized, neat and clean, and I can't help it,” Cox remarked

“One of the things that make me happy is to have a really clean surrounding,” she added.