Jennifer Lopez attends Unstoppable premiere while Ben Affleck skips

Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of her new movie Unstoppable, while Ben Affleck skipped the debut.



On September 6, the 50-year-old actress lit up the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival with her stuuning dress, marking her first public appearance since her filing for divorce from Affleck.

The actress donned a grey floor-length Tamara Ralph dress with high splits up both sides.

Two big black colored velvet bows tied together the splits of her dress, giving it a unique look.

She completed her look with a matching metallic Judith Leiber clutch, Dolce and Gabbana platform high heels, and Jewel by Hassanzadeh.

J. Lo gave a closer look at her outfit by taking it to her official Instagram account and sharing a series of photos of her in the dazzling dress.

“Toronto #TIFF2024 #UnstoppableMovie," she captioned the post.

The Unstoppable is based on the real life story of wrestler, Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg.

Lopez played the role of Robles mother in the biopic which she co-produced with her estranged husband Affleck.