Elton John played peace-maker for John Lennon, Yoko Ono

September 07, 2024

Elton John just revealed that he was the reason behind the reconciliation of John Lennon with Yoko Ono.

In the documentary of the iconic singer, titled, Elton John: Never Too Late that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, he reflected on his long career as well as precious memories with some of his friends, who are rather famous, from Lennon to Andy Warhol.

The 77-year-old singer recalled a get-together he had with the Twist and Shout singer on late-night drug binge, he and Lennon had “mountains of coke coming out of our noses.”

“I was probably the catalyst of John and Yoko getting back together,” the Hakuna Matata song-maker said referring to Lennon’s surprise appearance at his Madison Square Garden Thanksgiving Day 1974 concert.

“If I hadn't told him to do the show, maybe he had never met Yoko again,” he said.

“Of course, they did get back together and they had Sean (Lennon),” the musician noted, adding, “He became in love again, and so his wildness, he kind of stopped the drugs, stopped the craziness. I was happy for him.”

“Didn't stop my craziness,” Elton John quipped.

