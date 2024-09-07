Matt Damon supports Jennifer Lopez on red carpet as Ben Affleck ditches amid split

Jennifer Lopez posed alongside ex husband Ben Affleck's best friend Matt Damon at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.



Lopez attended the festival for the premiere of her upcoming film Unstoppable, produced by close pals Damon and Affleck.

Amid the ongoing divorce between the couple, Affleck was notably absent from the premiere.

The Atlas actress, who filed for divorce just two weeks ago on what would've been their two years wedding anniversary, made a stunning appearance despite the personal turmoil.

A source told DailyMail that Lopez "head to the Toronto Film Festival to promote this film because Unstoppable means a lot to her, she wants to support it."

"It is a true life story that is very inspirational and she is proud to be a part of it. Acting in the movie was a high point for her," they continued, adding, "The movie has been getting a lot of attention and Jennifer wants it to do the best it can. She is very professional and always works hard to give her movies their best opportunities."

It is worth mentioning that the film's premiere at Toronto International Film Festival marked as a significant moment with Unstoppable receiving a standing ovation from the audience.