 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce display bold affection amid split rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the an afterparty to celebrate Kansas City Chief's season-opener win

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2024

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce display bold affection amid split rumors
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce display bold affection amid split rumors 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are clearly in their “lover” era.

From pictures of the couple, after the two went to celebrate Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener win at the Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, Swift could be seen giving Kelce a peck on the cheek.

As America’s sweetheart couple got all loved up in front of the camera, they shared the frame with another Chiefs couple, the team’s wide receiver, Mecole Hardman and his fiancée, Chariah Gordon.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce display bold affection amid split rumors

Intentional or not might not matter, however, the recent picture of the four A-list celebrities might have just been a recreation of a similar photo of themselves, from last season.

Even though Kelce himself did not make a bog impact on the field when his team won the game by a score of 27-20 against the Baltimore Ravens, he still attended the afterparty with his sensational girlfriend, where, "Everyone partied hard. A good time was definitely had," an insider told PEOPLE adding, "Travis and Taylor both let loose."

Additionally, as Taylor Swift has supposedly distanced herself from Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, due to recent political differences, she has seemingly warmed up to Chariah Gordon.

Justin Bieber's friends express concern for the new father
Justin Bieber's friends express concern for the new father
Rebel Wilson shares glimpse of her debut film 'The Deb' amid legal battle video
Rebel Wilson shares glimpse of her debut film 'The Deb' amid legal battle
Artem Chigvintsev snubs Nikki Garcia's name post domestic violence arrest
Artem Chigvintsev snubs Nikki Garcia's name post domestic violence arrest
Samuel L. Jackson talks about his decades-spanning career in Hollywood
Samuel L. Jackson talks about his decades-spanning career in Hollywood
Matt Damon supports Jennifer Lopez on red carpet as Ben Affleck ditches amid split video
Matt Damon supports Jennifer Lopez on red carpet as Ben Affleck ditches amid split
Dwayne Fields reacts to Kate Middleton's personal message
Dwayne Fields reacts to Kate Middleton's personal message
Con artist Anna Delvey claps back at Whoopi Goldberg's critique
Con artist Anna Delvey claps back at Whoopi Goldberg's critique
Jennifer Lopez gets candid about domestic violence role in ‘Unstoppable'
Jennifer Lopez gets candid about domestic violence role in ‘Unstoppable'