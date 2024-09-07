Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce display bold affection amid split rumors

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are clearly in their “lover” era.

From pictures of the couple, after the two went to celebrate Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener win at the Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, Swift could be seen giving Kelce a peck on the cheek.

As America’s sweetheart couple got all loved up in front of the camera, they shared the frame with another Chiefs couple, the team’s wide receiver, Mecole Hardman and his fiancée, Chariah Gordon.

Intentional or not might not matter, however, the recent picture of the four A-list celebrities might have just been a recreation of a similar photo of themselves, from last season.

Even though Kelce himself did not make a bog impact on the field when his team won the game by a score of 27-20 against the Baltimore Ravens, he still attended the afterparty with his sensational girlfriend, where, "Everyone partied hard. A good time was definitely had," an insider told PEOPLE adding, "Travis and Taylor both let loose."

Additionally, as Taylor Swift has supposedly distanced herself from Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, due to recent political differences, she has seemingly warmed up to Chariah Gordon.