Elton John feels 'greatest' in first public appearance after eye infection

Elton John recently announced how he had gotten an eye infection that troubles his vision in one eye

September 07, 2024

Sir Elton John just expressed his sentiments over the premiere of his documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival.

This also marks the 77-year-old musician’s first public appearance since he announced that a severe eye infection had left him with limited vision in one eye.

The documentary titled, Elton John: Never Too Late, directed by RJ Cutler and the British pianist’s husband, David Furnish, reflects on John’s life, his memories with friends and his preparation for a final concert at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles.

After its screening and receiving a heavily positive response from the audience, Elton John was overwhelmed with emotion, saying, “The thing I love about this movie is that I have him (Furnish) and I have my two sons.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved,” the Cold Heart crooner said as he paused to hold back the tears he had in his eyes.

He continued, “And I will hope to keep making music, but I want to be at home with them and see them and treasure them.”

“It’s the greatest feeling I’ve ever had in my life, more than having a first number one album on Billboard, yeah, that was really nice for about five minutes, but this is a lifetime,” Sir Elton John noted.

