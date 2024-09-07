Artem Chigvintsev snubs Nikki Garcia's name post domestic violence arrest

Artem Chigvintsev, the former Dancing with the Stars pro, has recently erased his wife’s name from his Instagram bio in the wake of his domestic violence arrest, last month.

The 42-year-old celebrity, previously linked his Instagram page to Nikki’s social media alongside diamond ring and bride emojis.

Now, his bio reads: “Father to Matteo, DWTS Pro Dancer, Emmy Nominated Choreographer, DWTS Mirror Ball Winner, SCD Mirror Ball Winner.”

The change happened soon after Artem was arrested in Napa Valley, California, on August 29, for felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. However, he was released with the bail set at $25,000 later that afternoon.

According to Page Six, he reportedly called 911 to report domestic violence at his home during the incident but later told the responders not to come, even though a truck was already on the way.

The couple’s friends claimed that their relationship had been “volatile,” and were “shock(ed) but not shock(ed)” at the arrest news of Artem, the same outlet reported.

Artem and Nikki tied the knot in 2022, share a 4-year-old son, Matteo and even celebrated their second wedding anniversary a few days prior to the arrest.

Furthermore, Nikki also admitted that she was facing marital issues in the Nikki & Brie podcast by saying, “When you’re in the steam room together or the sauna or the pool or the waiting area before your massage or after … you just get to sit and chat. Artem and I talked about doing that.”

“It gave us a chance to communicate about our marriage. Where are we at, what are you loving, what are you not loving? We had such a great conversation and made not goals for the next years of marriage but [figuring out] what are some things we can add into our marriage or are looking forward to in our marriage?” she further noted.