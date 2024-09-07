'Doctor Who' star Karen Gillan shows off baby bump at Toronto Film Festival

Karen Gillan has announced her pregnancy at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Gillan, famed for her roles in Doctor Who and the Marvel films, flaunted her baby bump at the premiere of The Life of Chuck.

Donning a stunning bright yellow mini dress, Gillan gently cradle her baby bump on the red carpet.

She was joined at the premiere by co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tom Hiddleston.

The actress and her husband, Nick Kocher, who married in 2022, marked her first public outing in several weeks at the festival.

Previously in 2018, during the Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Gillan had spoken about her desire to become a mother.

She jokingly said, "of course, I need some little ginger children running around."

"I definitely want them, it’s going to be hilarious. I think I would be a good mum. I feel like I would definitely be good at playing with the kids, like being one of them," Gillan added, saying, "I think I would start them off watching The Exorcist."

The actress first connected with Kocher through social media, initially reaching out via Instagram and later on Twitter.