Meghan Markle’s racist nonsense sparks overwhelm: ‘Much too late now’

Meghan Markle has found herself being bashed for the royal regrets that have come to light.

Everything has been dished by royal biographer Angela Levin.

She weighed in on this in one of her interviews with GB News host Nana Akua.

There she branded the rumored regrets as something that was “much too late” to mull over.

It even led her to say, “She deeply regrets how she behaved towards the royals, and she's very sorry about saying that they were racist.”

“I don't know if I believe it, but in any case, it's much too late, isn't it?”

Because “everybody's learned that that was nonsense, and it's no longer listened to.”

Before signing off she also took a trip down memory lane and recounted the pain Queen Elizbeth endured as a result of these statements.

“It was very, very cruel, and I think the Queen, when she had heard that, it was very painful for her,” said of her struggles.