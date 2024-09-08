Prince Harry's security concerns finally spark police reaction

Prince Harry’s concerns about security have just been ridiculed by a former police officer who served the Royal Family’s former monarch.

A former police officer who served Queen Elizabeth II, Dick Griffin made these comments about the Duke during his interview with photographer Arthur Edwards.

The duo spoke on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive podcast and there he was quoted saying, “If he was coming back to take over a full Royal Family life he would automatically get it anyway, and the government are not silly.”

“If they review every visit to this country and they know all the threat assessments, and if they think - whoever it is, it could be you or Harry - if he needs protection, he'll be given protection.”

“If he's that worried about security, he could've stuck - as it happens his father, [King] Charles, who has got the best security in the land. I think it was just an excuse.”

Mr Edwards also chimed in, in agreement and admitted, “He's got to start seeing things as they really are and he's no longer welcome here, it just seems and he's going to have to make a big big act of contrition to the King before he gets back.”

“Because quite honestly, they're frightened to have him with them because any conversation they may have could be in the next TV programme. They're not prepared to do that anymore.”