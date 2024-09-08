Meghan Markle delivers speech at Oprah's book club on Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary

Meghan Markle has made a surprising appearance at Oprah Winfrey's book club event in California, where Prince Harry's memoir Spare was prominently displayed.



The event, held at the newly opened Goodmothers bookstore, coincided with the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, drawing attention due to the royal connection.

While the details of Meghan's speech have not been released yet, she joined other speakers and addressed the crowd.

Harry's memoir, known for its controversial comments on Royal family, was displayed at the bookstore on its "hometown heroes" shelf.

This highlights the bookstore's support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The co-owner, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, expressed pride in showcasing works by influential figures, including Meghan’s children’s book, The Bench, which was also on display.

"This is our local authors shelf when you first walk in. I want it to be when you first walk in so that authors who are local to the area know that this is their hometown bookstore," she said as quoted by DailyMail.

She added, "And we celebrate our hometown authors as if they were our hometown heroes, because to us they are."

The timing of the event, aligning with the Queen’s passing two years ago, added significance.

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022, leaving behind a global legacy of respect and admiration.