Kendrick Lamar takes jab at Drake while announcing Super Bowl Halftime show

Kendrick Lamar will be performing for the 2025 Super Bowl LIX Apple Music Halftime Show.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Lamar shared the news with a dramatic video.

In the video, he is seen on a football field, standing in front of an American flag while launching footballs from an automatic passing machine.

He says, "You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos," in the video.

This statement has sparked speculation among fans that Lamar may be subtly referencing his long-standing feud with fellow rapper Drake.

Fans flooded the comments section interpreting the "no round twos" remark as a dig at Drake.

"I can hear the “not like us” horns already," one wrote.

Another added, "the whole stadium singing “not like us” is gonna be legendary."

"“No Round 2’s” after Drake posted about winning Round 2. This man just don’t quit lol," read the third comment.

Lamar and Drake’s beef dates back to 2014 but has escalated in recent months, with both artists exchanging diss tracks.

The Super Bowl event is scheduled for February 9, 2025.