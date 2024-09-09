Nicole Kidman makes major confession about romantic role in 'The Perfect Couple'

Nicole Kidman sought Naomi Watts' approval before being cast alongside her former partner Liev Schreiber in Netflix series The Perfect Couple.

Kidman, 57, and Schreiber, 56, were promoting the limited series when she joked that she had to "beg" Schreiber to "marry" her—referring to being cast as Mr and Mrs Winbury.

Schreiber spilled a bigger confession as he quipped, "I heard a story that you asked Naomi first if it was okay," which the Big Little Lies star confirmed.



Schreiber then replied, saying, "Isn't that amazing? That's how close they are."



Watts, 55, too, confirmed that Kidman did get in touch with her about The Perfect Couple role.

"We always check in, we're besties," Watts told Entertainment Weekly during the Toronto International Film Festival while promoting The Friend. "That was very kind of her to do that."

Kidman and Watts' friendship goes back more than 30 years. When presenting Kidman with the AFI Life Achievement Award in April, Watts shared that the pair met in the 1980s at an audition for a swimsuit commercial, People reported.

By the end of the audition, Watts found Kidman to be "the most generous person."

"She's opened up her homes to me. She's made me feel like part of her family. She was like the sister I'd never had," Watts added.

The friends later appeared together in the movie Flirting in 1991, and have remained close since. Watts wished "queen" Kidman a happy birthday on June 20. Meanwhile, Kidman attended Watts' "fun, beautiful" and "deeply memorable" wedding to Billy Crudup in June.



As for Watts and Schreiber, the couple were together from 2005 until 2016. They have maintained an amicable relationship since, reuniting many times for their two kids, Sasha and Kai.