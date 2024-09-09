Prince Harry nuking Meghan Markle's Montecito goldmine for King Charles?

Prince Harry has seemingly made a rare choice to ‘spare’ his father in an effort to retain a chance at reconciliation, experts surmise.

Royal commentator Tom Bower made assumptions on this matter.

His comments have come during an interview with OK magazine.

During this time the expert admitted that the Sussexes are both “sitting on a goldmine” but any next attack against the Crown could greatly nuke any chances of getting closer.

To make matters worse, “The only thing [Meghan’s] has got left — and I think that is her potential gold mine — is her autobiography.”

“Eventually, Meghan is going to want to write her memoir, Harry is going to want to update Spare, and they are going to want to sit down and promote themselves on TV.”

“They will not shy away from answering questions about the royals”, but it seems “For now, they're biding their time.”

For those unversed this admission has come amid reports that Prince Harry is giving up interviews with Hollywood hot-shots and planning a royal return with the help of his former royal aides.