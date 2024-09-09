 
Geo News

Prince Harry nuking Meghan Markle's Montecito goldmine for King Charles?

Prince Harry has just given away the chance at major cash all for King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Prince Harry nuking Meghan Markles Montecito goldmine for King Charles?
Prince Harry nuking Meghan Markle's Montecito goldmine for King Charles?

Prince Harry has seemingly made a rare choice to ‘spare’ his father in an effort to retain a chance at reconciliation, experts surmise.

Royal commentator Tom Bower made assumptions on this matter.

His comments have come during an interview with OK magazine.

During this time the expert admitted that the Sussexes are both “sitting on a goldmine” but any next attack against the Crown could greatly nuke any chances of getting closer.

To make matters worse, “The only thing [Meghan’s] has got left — and I think that is her potential gold mine — is her autobiography.”

“Eventually, Meghan is going to want to write her memoir, Harry is going to want to update Spare, and they are going to want to sit down and promote themselves on TV.”

“They will not shy away from answering questions about the royals”, but it seems “For now, they're biding their time.”

For those unversed this admission has come amid reports that Prince Harry is giving up interviews with Hollywood hot-shots and planning a royal return with the help of his former royal aides.

Meghan Markle to return to UK for Christmas despite previous vow video
Meghan Markle to return to UK for Christmas despite previous vow
King Charles releases 'heartfelt' statement
King Charles releases 'heartfelt' statement
Jamie Lee Curtis awarded 2024 Creative Arts Emmys for 'The Bear' guest role
Jamie Lee Curtis awarded 2024 Creative Arts Emmys for 'The Bear' guest role
Prince Harry turning ruthless: ‘Those who can stop him are dead'
Prince Harry turning ruthless: ‘Those who can stop him are dead'
Prince Harry gets stuck outside Buckingham Palace as drawbridge closes
Prince Harry gets stuck outside Buckingham Palace as drawbridge closes
Lindsay Lohan glams up for rare outing at US Open men's final with husband
Lindsay Lohan glams up for rare outing at US Open men's final with husband
Nicole Kidman makes major confession about romantic role in 'The Perfect Couple'
Nicole Kidman makes major confession about romantic role in 'The Perfect Couple'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invited to spend Christmas in UK: Royal insider
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invited to spend Christmas in UK: Royal insider