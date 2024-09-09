 
Geo News

Meghan Markle to return to UK for Christmas despite previous vow

Meghan Markle reportedly vowed never to sat foot again in Prince Harry’s native country

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Meghan Markle may finally return to the UK with Prince Harry and her kids for Christmas despite previously vowing against it, a source has revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids, Archie and Lilibet, have been invited to spend the festive period with Harry's uncle, Charles Spencer, at Althorp.

If the couple accepts the invite, then this would be Meghan's first visit to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

"Charles [Spencer] has invited Harry, Meghan and the children to Althorp this Christmas. It's far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there if they want it,” a source told The Express.

They added, "There hasn't been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn't mean there won't be one forthcoming.”

“It would be highly unlikely if there was an invitation extended [to Sandringham] and I don't think they [the Sussexes) would take them up on it anyway."

This comes after royal author and Meghan’s “mouth-piece,” Omid Scobie, previously claimed that she "never felt at home" in the UK and "never wants to set foot again in England." 

