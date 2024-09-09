Rob Kardashian reacts to his 7-year-old daughter's Instagram debut

Rob Kardashian has broken his silence on his 7-year-old daughter, Dream, getting her own Instagram account.

Dream's debut came Friday when she posted a video of her saying "Hi, my name is Dream, and welcome to my new page."

The Rob & Chyna alum, 37, went on to celebrate his little one—who he shares with ex Blac Chyna—by commenting "I love you" with a string of heart and crying laughing emojis.

Dream's bio also reads, "Account run by parents."



In fact, the second grader is catwalking bigger avenues already, with her runway debut only recently at the Zeus & Lexi Kids show during New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dream However, Dream's social media debut at the age of seven is not an exception in the Kardashians. Rob's sister, Kim Kardashian, allowed her 11-year-old daughter, North West, a joint TikTok account in 2021.



Then just some weeks ago, Kim's 8 year-old-son with ex Kanye West, Saint, was granted permission for a Youtube account on the basis of a "solid contract."

"I, Saint West, agree to follow my moms [sic] rules in order to have a YouTube channel," stated the written contract shared to Kim's Instagram Story on September 3.

"I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music."

Noting that Saint must "show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them," the contract added, "I give permission to any grown up, if mom says, to delete my video for any reason," the document concluded.