Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's true feelings over King Charles, Andrew's Royal Lodge rift revealed

King Charles has asked Andrew to move to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's former residence Frogmore Cottage

September 09, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's true feelings over King Charles, Andrew's rift revealed

A royal expert has seemingly revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reaction over King Charles and Prince Andrew’s feud over Royal Lodge.

King Charles wants his brother Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Harry and Meghan in UK.

Amid this rift, the royal expert has disclosed the reaction of the California-based royal couple, who have kept in close contact with Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie after moving to US back in 2020.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror, "Although Harry and Meghan have little sympathy for Prince Andrew, they’ve kept in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie who have always been free of any associations with Meghan’s angry, bitter time in the UK."

Meanwhile, according to a report by the New York Post, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie are reportedly unhappy with the King’s handling of things as Andrew refuses to move out of the Royal Lodge.

However, an insider has claimed that King Charles remains “utterly determined” that Prince Andrew will be obliged to vacate Royal Lodge.

