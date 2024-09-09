Jennifer Lopez makes big move after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez makes amendments to Ben Affleck tattoo?

Jennifer Lopez's tattoo for Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen at recent Unstoppable promotions.

Lopez, 55, put on a sparkling, silver Tamara Ralph gown that had head-to-toe side slits tied together with oversized bows—revealing enough to raise the question, what happened to the infinity tattoo?

“Jennifer Lopez erased the tattoo that she had for Ben Affleck,” someone wrote on X, alongside a snap of the actress baring her body to show off the erased ink, The Mirror reported.



However, it is unclear if she really got her tattoo removed for good or had it concealed with makeup for the night.

She rounded out the rest of her attire with a metallic Judith Leiber clutch, Hassanzadeh jewelry, and Dolce & Gabbana platforms.

For those unversed, Lopez and Affleck got matching tattoos of an infinity sign that has their names intertwined on last year's Valentine’s Day.



The occasion marked their first romantic holiday together as a married couple.

The actress-singer also took to Instagram with a mirror selfie at the time, debuting the ink just above her waistline on the right.

“Commitment. Happy Valentine's Day my love,” Lopez wrote for the tattoo, which was meant to be a symbol of their everlasting love for one another.

Just two weeks ago, Lopez filed for divorce from the Batman actor on the same date as their Georgia wedding anniversary.

