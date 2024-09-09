 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez makes big move after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez comes after her Ben Affleck tattoo following their divorce

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Jennifer Lopez makes amendments to Ben Affleck tattoo?
Jennifer Lopez makes amendments to Ben Affleck tattoo?

Jennifer Lopez's tattoo for Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen at recent Unstoppable promotions.

Lopez, 55, put on a sparkling, silver Tamara Ralph gown that had head-to-toe side slits tied together with oversized bows—revealing enough to raise the question, what happened to the infinity tattoo?

 “Jennifer Lopez erased the tattoo that she had for Ben Affleck,” someone wrote on X, alongside a snap of the actress baring her body to show off the erased ink, The Mirror reported.  

However, it is unclear if she really got her tattoo removed for good or had it concealed with makeup for the night.

She rounded out the rest of her attire with a metallic Judith Leiber clutch, Hassanzadeh jewelry, and Dolce & Gabbana platforms.

For those unversed, Lopez and Affleck got matching tattoos of an infinity sign that has their names intertwined on last year's Valentine’s Day.

The occasion marked their first romantic holiday together as a married couple. 

The actress-singer also took to Instagram with a mirror selfie at the time, debuting the ink just above her waistline on the right.

“Commitment. Happy Valentine's Day my love,” Lopez wrote for the tattoo, which was meant to be a symbol of their everlasting love for one another.

Just two weeks ago, Lopez filed for divorce from the Batman actor on the same date as their Georgia wedding anniversary.

Jennifer Aniston reveals her workout routine post ex-husband's rare comment video
Jennifer Aniston reveals her workout routine post ex-husband's rare comment
King Charles hailed for 'very successful' first two years as monarch
King Charles hailed for 'very successful' first two years as monarch
Kate Middleton wants the world to forget her cancer
Kate Middleton wants the world to forget her cancer
Taylor Swift makes major career move with Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift makes major career move with Travis Kelce?
Katy Perry looks effortlessly chic in rare NYC outing with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry looks effortlessly chic in rare NYC outing with Orlando Bloom
Princess Diana's brother shares sad news days after Prince William, Harry reunion video
Princess Diana's brother shares sad news days after Prince William, Harry reunion
Prince Harry nuking Meghan Markle's Montecito goldmine for King Charles?
Prince Harry nuking Meghan Markle's Montecito goldmine for King Charles?
Rob Kardashian reacts to his 7-year-old daughter's Instagram debut
Rob Kardashian reacts to his 7-year-old daughter's Instagram debut