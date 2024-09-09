 
Madonna made alarming exit from NYFW party after security breach

Madonna successfully dodged security threat outside the New York Fashion Week party this weekend

September 09, 2024

Madonna managed to avoid a recent security breach just when she was exiting the Off White party at New York Fashion Week.

Despite the presence of her security guards, an anonymous man reportedly rushed after her upon her exit, The Mirror reported.

Regardless, the 66-year-old singer made it to her vehicle as her security team pushed the man away to protect the star,

The Queen of Pop was spotted leaving the party with new Jamaican-born sports star boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28.

The singer was dressed in a colourful striped blouse, jeans, and sunglasses for the night. 

It has also been revealed that the pop star has strong boundaries in her relationship as well, and as per an insider, Madonna has "subjected Akeem to a bunch of dating 'rules' and strict conditions," the outlet quoted a source.

"And he's agreed to them because he's hot and willing to pay the rub," the publication added.

The source also went into the specifics behind the strict rules, adding that "he's living in her place and just because he's sharing her bed, doesn't mean he gets to sleep in it. She does, and he has to go to sleep and get up when she does, no matter what." 

As per the insider, she has also barred him from watching sports and TV when they spend time together.

