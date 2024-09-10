Prince Harry ‘alliance' to two Royal Family members ‘worry' for William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alliance with two Royal Family members is raising concerns.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who share a close bond with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, could post a threat to the family.

Royal author Tom Quinn tells the Mirror: "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry. They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family.”

He adds: “The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals' main asset – Kate herself - is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer."

This comes as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are now steering clear of the Sussexes after swearing allegiance to Prince William and the rest of the family.

A source notes that they've "firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family" and that they "haven’t communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while".