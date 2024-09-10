 
Damaging claims chase Kanye West's ex-aide in new lawsuit

Ye's ex-chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos is accused of harassing minors

September 10, 2024

Damaging claims chase Kanye West's ex-aide in new lawsuit

Kanye West and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, were accused of a hostile working environment, among other claims. But, in a new lawsuit, the Chicago rapper's ex-aide was singled out.

The plaintiffs, who are four minor children hired to develop an app for the Power hitmaker to promote Vultures 2, in the new motion, alleged the 47-year-old started to harass them after they spoke out.

"[Milo’s] harassment and communications have included online posts and videos harassing [Shemar] with threats to ruin his career and reputation," they claimed.

Also, Milo sent one of them a "harassing and verbally abusive text," to the contrary of the minor's lawyers urging him not to.

Court documents read by In Touch said the names of the plaintiffs were kept under wraps to protect their identities.

Through their attorney, the minors conveyed their fear, "Minor plaintiffs proceeding under John Doe designations are fearful that [Milo] or the other defendants will reveal their identities to subject them to online harassment in an attempt to scare and intimidate them to drop the lawsuit.”

The new case came on the backdrop of the minors' lawsuit in June that leveled allegations on Ye, Milo, and Yeezy LLC for creating a horrible working space and accused them of forced labor, cruel treatment, fraud, and others.

