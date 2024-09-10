'Friends' star remembers working with Matthew Perry

The shocking death of Matthew Perry left many of his admirers in pain. One of them was his Friends co-star Adam Goldberg.



During an interview with The Independent, the Saving Private Ryan actor recalled sharing the screen with the late actor on the hit sitcom, “When you’re working with somebody like Matt, who has such great comedy chops, your game just gets elevated,” adding, “I remember just joking around a lot, having a lot of really quick repartee.”

“I’m so happy to be part of the show’s legacy. I love it," the 53-year-old continued, who played Eddie in the second season's third episode.

"I think about all those guys, and how incredible someone like Jennifer Aniston is, who’s managed to have this really pretty expansive career."

"And it’s really remarkable because I think it must be very, very, very hard to have been part of something that was so insanely popular and not solely be identified by it," Adam stated.

Last year in late October, Matthew was found dead at his home in Los Angeles because of drowning in his hot tub.