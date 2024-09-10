Brad Pitt steps out in style with girlfriend Ines amid divorce battle

Brad Pitt stepped out with his longtime girlfriend Ines de Ramon in New York City this week.

The 60-year-old acting vet, whose ex is Angelina Jolie, was dressed in a 70s-inspired pale yellow suit with dark, exposed stitching.

According to Daily Mail, he buttoned his blazer while flashing the top of a white, crew neck shirt underneath.

Moreover, the Hollywood hunk sported a closely trimmed white-gray beard, dark sunglasses, and a short haircut.

As per the publication, at one point he held hands with his 34-year-old lady, who was clad in a textured tan skirt co-ord and matching nude-toned, suede high heels.

This news came after Pitt's estranged son Pax, revealed forehead scars on the TIFF red carpet on Sunday night, after his e-bike crash in late July.

As far as Ines is concerned, she tucked her short-sleeved sweater into her skirt and carried a small white designer handbag.

Meanwhile, her brunette locks were parted down the middle and tucked behind her her ears as she exited a hotel with Brad.

According to the outlet, the two, who began dating in late 2022, were spotted together over the weekend as the lovebirds dropped by NYC celebrity-loved haunt The Mulberry.

Additionally, the couple spent a portion of the summer at Chateau Miraval, the French winery Pitt once shared with ex-wife Angelina, as per Daily Mail’s reports.

It is worth mentioning that the Fight Club star and 49-year-old actress have been in a years-long contentious divorce battle with the estate at the center.