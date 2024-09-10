Selena Gomez reveals her 'Emilia Pérez' character is 'similar to myself'

Selena Gomez revealed she was “so nervous” to star in her first Spanish-speaking movie, Emilia Pérez.

During a Q&A on Monday following the screening of her new film at the Toronto Film Festival, the singer and actress shared that her character in Spanish movie is “similar to myself.”

"It was actually really interesting because I ultimately ended up getting to develop a character who is very similar to myself," said Selena, who plays the role of Jessi Del Monte, the wife of drug cartel leader Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofía Gascón) in the film.

"And actually, I believe a lot of Latinx communities in America. I think it's also everywhere. But I, I'm just really, I'm really glad that we were able to make her Latin American because that's who I am," continued the Calm Down hitmaker.

"I can understand when anyone has a conversation but do not ask me to answer," said the Only Murders in the Building star. "And I, I'm really grateful though that we were able to pull that off."

Selena, who also sang in the film, admitted that "I was very nervous" because she had never acted in a Spanish film before.