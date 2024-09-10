Kate Winslet lifts the curtain on her ‘groundbreaking' role in Lee

Kate Winslet recently shone some light on her ‘”groundbreaking” job in the forthcoming movie Lee.

The Hollywood icon, who received worldwide recognition for her role in the 1997 film, Titanic, revealed how “being a producer is a completely different job.”

The actor delineated her experience as “amazing” while conversing with Digital Spy ahead of the film's launch this week.

Kate confessed about her role and said, "An executive producer is often a person who might find the project in the first place and hand it on to somebody else. It might be somebody who comes on as a part financier. It might be somebody who lends production office space. It can have any kind of form, that role.”

She also shared the behind-the-camera challenges, articulating, "But being a producer is a person who sees it right from the beginning, the nuts and bolts, the details, the cash flow, the crew, the locations… Everything right to the end of delivering the film.”

"So that is a completely different job, and that is what I did on Lee for the first time in my life," Kate concluded.

For those unaware, Kate has been working for almost ten years to bring Lee Miller’s story to the big screen, and it will be dropped in cinemas on September 13, 2024.