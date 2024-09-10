HBO reveals if 'Harry Potter' series casting will be inclusive

HBO has begin casting for roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley

The new Harry Potter series will soon get its Harry, Ron and Hermione as casting has begun for the main roles.

HBO has released a poster for new actors and actresses to send their audition tapes in for the upcoming series.

The main characters of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley will be played by children between the ages of 9 and 11.

The poster read: “We are currently only able to consider children who are aged 9-11 in April 2025, and a resident of the U.K. or Ireland. Please only apply if you meet the brief.”

Per the poster, actors of any race and ethnicity can apply for the roles.

“We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” the poster continued. “For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated,”

Applicants have been asked to turn in a 30-second-maximum reading a poem or a short story which isn’t from Harry Potter. It was also emphasized that they use their own accent for the reading.

In a second video, the applicants have to talk about themselves, including “date of birth, height and where you live. In addition, please describe any family member, friend or pet that you are particularly close to. Please use your own accent.”

Applications for the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley - who were played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the original movies - will be closed after October 31.