Warning issued to close ideological friend of Ye

Candace Owens, a controversial commentator and friend of Kanye West, faced a ban from YouTube for a week along with the demonetization of her account after she aired the Chicago's rapper unreleased interview.



The action was seen as a warning as the interview, recorded in 2022, had some portion that the company said violated its hate speech policies, which include claims that “Jewish people control the media.”

Lashing out at the streamer, she wrote a post on social media, "There will be no show today or at all this week. That’s because @YouTube has issued me a strike and a one week suspension for my sit down with Kanye."

The right-wing opinion-maker wrote alongside a screenshot from YouTube, “They also removed the interview as ‘hate speech’, as it was mass reported by Zionists. Their tactics never change.”

Unfazed by the suspension, Candace told over her 2 million followers, "All who watched that podcast know that Ye was calm, and filled with love—speaking about the world coming together to defeat evil."

“2.5 million people watched my debate with Rabbi Shmuley last week. The world knows why I am being targeted and frankly, I have never felt more confident that I am the right person for this to happen.”