 
Geo News

Ben Affleck spotted in public after Jennifer Lopez held Matt Damon's hands

Ben Affleck steps out for a drive in public after Jennifer Lopez had a 'deep talk' with Matt Damon in a festival

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Ben Affleck spotted in public after Jennifer Lopez held Matt Damons hands
Ben Affleck spotted in public after Jennifer Lopez held Matt Damon's hands

Ben Affleck was seen going for a ride in Beverly Hills four days after his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez was spotted holding hands with Matt Damon.

According to Daily Mail, the Batman star sported a pair of black aviator sunglasses while rocking a smattering of facial hair for the ride with a grey jacket and a lilac shirt underneath.

As per the outlet, this news came after eyebrows were raised when Lopez and Damon were spotted holding hands during a private moment at the after party for the premiere of Unstoppable, which was held at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday night.

Moreover, the Jenny From the Block singer and the Bourne Identity star had their heads close together while they looked serious as they engaged in a reported 20 minute conversation, as per the publication.

Additionally, it was reported that Matt refused to talk to Jennifer about Ben at the bash, with sources claiming the actor made it clear that he will “always have Ben's back.”

As per the publication’s reports, Lopez was “keen to talk to Damon” about her estranged husband in the wake of their divorce, however Damon was reportedly “not having any of it.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next faux-royal tour set to be in THIS country?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next faux-royal tour set to be in THIS country?
Demi Moore ‘eccentric' sleeping habit ft. dogs laid bare
Demi Moore ‘eccentric' sleeping habit ft. dogs laid bare
Matthew Lawrence recalls Justin Timberlake's thoughts about him: 'So mean'
Matthew Lawrence recalls Justin Timberlake's thoughts about him: 'So mean'
Prince Harry security excuse did not ‘wash' with protection bosses video
Prince Harry security excuse did not ‘wash' with protection bosses
Brittany Mahomes drops loved up photos with husband Patrick
Brittany Mahomes drops loved up photos with husband Patrick
What Kat Middleton tells Prince William in cancer vid: Lip reader reveals video
What Kat Middleton tells Prince William in cancer vid: Lip reader reveals
Beyoncé reveals why she decided against music videos
Beyoncé reveals why she decided against music videos
Meghan Markle ‘dodgy' move against Kate ‘crashes on pavement' video
Meghan Markle ‘dodgy' move against Kate ‘crashes on pavement'