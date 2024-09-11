Ben Affleck spotted in public after Jennifer Lopez held Matt Damon's hands

Ben Affleck was seen going for a ride in Beverly Hills four days after his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez was spotted holding hands with Matt Damon.

According to Daily Mail, the Batman star sported a pair of black aviator sunglasses while rocking a smattering of facial hair for the ride with a grey jacket and a lilac shirt underneath.

As per the outlet, this news came after eyebrows were raised when Lopez and Damon were spotted holding hands during a private moment at the after party for the premiere of Unstoppable, which was held at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday night.

Moreover, the Jenny From the Block singer and the Bourne Identity star had their heads close together while they looked serious as they engaged in a reported 20 minute conversation, as per the publication.

Additionally, it was reported that Matt refused to talk to Jennifer about Ben at the bash, with sources claiming the actor made it clear that he will “always have Ben's back.”

As per the publication’s reports, Lopez was “keen to talk to Damon” about her estranged husband in the wake of their divorce, however Damon was reportedly “not having any of it.”