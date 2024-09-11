 
Prince William finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton's 'good news'

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton confirms she has completed her chemotherapy in latest statement

Web Desk
September 11, 2024

Prince William finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton's chemotherapy statement

Prince William has finally opened up about Kate Middleton’s latest announcement where the Princess of Wales confirms she has completed her chemotherapy, expressing her ‘relief’ in a deeply personal video message.

Speaking to well-wishers in Wales, Prince William said about Kate Middleton’s completion of chemotherapy: “It’s good news but there is still a long way to go."

Prince William finally breaks silence on Kate Middletons good news

Prince William visited a primary school, air ambulance and the scarlets rugby team to celebrate women in the sport.

Earlier, the palace shared Kate Middleton’s video message on social media.

The Princess of Wales says in her message: “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

She continued, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

