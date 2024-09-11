Prince Harry in a total eclipse despite William battling threats to Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has just come under fire at the hands of Piers Morgan for transforming into some kind of spoiled brat renegade who ditched royal duty and service for a life of self-enriching Hollywood glitz.

All of which timed, il-fittingly to ‘coincide’ with “self-promotional plug for a series about a sport so elite only millionaires can play it,” while his brother is dealing with the dangers of having a wife battling a life-threatening illness with a young family to his side.

The expert made this flurry of accusations in his piece for The Sun.

In it he bashed the two’s ‘incomparable’ lives and said, “I can only begin to imagine the indignant shrieks of hand-wringing rage that emanated from a certain mansion in Montecito, California when the Sussexes realised their latest money-grabbing venture had once again been eclipsed by their sworn sibling and sister-in-law enemies at Kensington Palace.”

This is regardless of whether "Meghan and Harry deliberately rushed out their promo to try to spoil Kate and William’s big announcement, or just to capitalise on the megaton-sized global attention it instantly received, it landed like a plop of unwanted pigeon poop on a pavement," he added before signing off.