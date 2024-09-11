Inside Meghan Markle’s plan for Prince Harry’s 40th birthday

Prince Harry is set to celebrate his 40th birthday on Sunday, with help from Meghan Markle and his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



Per Page Six, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is planning a surprise for Harry. The mom-of-two is said to be doing everything for the Prince to enjoy the milestone celebration.

Per the publication, a birthday party for the Duke will take place at his and Meghan’s Montecito mansion.

However, Harry is also set to enjoy a getaway with his wife, kids and close friends to the mountains after the party.

The getaway will take place before Harry heads to New York later this month for engagements related to his projects.

Harry’s 40th birthday will be made more special as he will inherit millions from his family in the U.K.

Per The Times, the Queen Mother set up a trust fund for the younger members of the Royal Family in 1994 to pass them a lump sum without tax compulsions. The fund would pay them at their 21st and 40th birthdays.

A former Palace aide shared: “There was a trust fund set up at the time. It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way. It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them.”

Meanwhile, fans are eager to see if Prince Harry will receive a public birthday wish from King Charles since the late Queen Elizabeth allowed public wishes for non-working family members on their birthdays ending with a 0, like 40.