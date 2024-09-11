Patti LuPone chooses pain over apology to Madonna

Patti LuPone is standing with her verdict on Madonna, even in the face of pain received from the fiery wings.



It came on Hot Ones Versus when her co-host Aubrey Plaza asked the Tony winner about her past criticism of the Grammy winner about her acting skills.

The incendiary remarks in question were from the Broadway icon's appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2017 where she called the Hung Up singer a "movie killer" who "can't act her way out of a paper bag."

In response to the question, Patti said, "I've seen her on stage and I saw her in a movie and I went, 'Um, okay,'" while eating the spicest wing, she continued.

"There's just some things some people can't do, and you just gotta admit you cant do it, that's all. Or don't even try it! Everybody cant do everything."

In other news, a report shed light on what the demands of Madonna were, which, if they were not met, invited a flurry of tantrums from the megastar.

"Madonna requested designer outfits be flown in from all over the globe to be photographed in. And everyone knows she’ll throw a fit if her demands aren’t met," the sources told the Life & Style.