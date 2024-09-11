Photo: Angelina Jolie’s tears did not affect Brad Pitt: Source

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly crossed paths during Venice Film Festival.

As fans will know, Angelina Jolie received an eight-minute standing ovation at the premiere of her biopic Maria at Venice Film Festival in Italy on Thursday.

Now, an insider shared with Life & Style that as Angelina broke into tears after this tribute, Brad Pitt did not let these tears interfere with his plan.

An insider tipped that the emotional tribute did not make Brad Pitt digress from his dating plans with Ines De Ramon and tipped, “Brad was aware of Angelina being there.”

“And of course he heard about her teary reaction to the standing ovation [after the Maria screening], but he didn’t let that interfere with his plans,” they addressed.

In addition to this, the insider confirmed that Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon enjoyed a double date with George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney after the event.

It is pertinent to mention here that this event occurred while Angelina and Brad Pitt are caught under brutal divorce and other legal allegations.