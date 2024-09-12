Prince Harry shares his all time favorite gift ahead of 40th birthday

Prince Harry, who is going to celebrate his birthday milestone on September 15, has issued a touching statement about his son and daughter, ahead of his special day.



The Duke of Sussex has revealed the 'best gift' he's ever received in a statement shared with People magazine via his spokesperson.

After Harry’s best-selling memoir Spare and series of entertainment work with Netflix including his upcoming documentary focused on one of his passions, Polo, for Harry fatherhood is the biggest gift he ever received.

“The best gift I've ever been given is, without doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day and love being their dad,” he wrote in an email to the outlet.

King Charles III's youngest son Harry is set to celebrate his 40th birthday wife, Meghan Markle and kids, Lilibet, 3, and Archie, 5, in a low-key ceremony in their mansion in California, as per the outlet.

The publisher also reported that It would be "followed by a gathering with close friends internationally".

This marks Prince Harry’s first statement since the release of Kate Middleton’s heart-touching video about her health.