Kate Middleton, Prince William leaning on Harry, Meghan Markle to sell something new?

Experts are of the opinion that Prince William and Kate Middleton are now starting to take a page from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in order to learn how to sell themselves.

Information about all of this has been brought to light by senior editor and writer Tim Teeman.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Beast.

In that piece he explained this apparent tipping of the hat and said, “Kate and William are adults, and so are their advisers, and this is how they have chosen to convey their message.”

Because on the alternative, “think for a moment of how this message could have been delivered, according to traditional royal dictates. A simple statement sent to the Press Association. Maybe a nice new family picture.” Perhaps with a “new video of Kate, with or without family, sitting on a bench, as a companion piece to the video in which she announced her cancer diagnosis.”

But “this video is deliberately, absolutely not that. In its vivid, over-the-top repudiation of what we expect from Kate and William, and the royals more generally, it heralds a sea-change in how this couple wants to sell itself to the public.”

“In this sense, what is striking in its tone and execution is how much it owes to the loosening of stuffy strictures and savvy marketing attributed to their nemeses, the Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” he pointed out before signing off.