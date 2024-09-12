Prince Harry recalls the day the Fab Four ended

Prince Harry recounts why the Fab Four became Kate vs Meghan so fast.

The prince shared his thoughts during an interview with Tom Bradbury for ITV last year.

In this unearthed snippet he said, “I thought the four of us would bring me and William closer together. We could go out and do work together.”

“I always hoped that the four of us would get on, but very quickly it became Meghan versus Kate.”

For those unversed the Fab Four was a name Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry once Meghan Markle joined the fold.

The prince blamed the media for propagating this and causing that divide before explaining how it was also in part because his wife had not felt welcomed.

To make matters worse in the eyes of the spare, “some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law, some of the way that they were acting and behaving.”

At this point Mr Brady interjected and questioned, “What do you mean specifically?”

The prince responded to this by explaining, “American actress, divorced, biracial. There's all different parts to that and what that can mean.”