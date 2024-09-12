 
Geo News

Prince Harry recalls the day the Fab Four ended

Prince Harry reminisces on the time the Fab Four were a big deal and why they fell apart

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Prince Harry recalls the day the Fab Four ended
Prince Harry recalls the day the Fab Four ended

Prince Harry recounts why the Fab Four became Kate vs Meghan so fast.

The prince shared his thoughts during an interview with Tom Bradbury for ITV last year.

In this unearthed snippet he said, “I thought the four of us would bring me and William closer together. We could go out and do work together.”

“I always hoped that the four of us would get on, but very quickly it became Meghan versus Kate.”

For those unversed the Fab Four was a name Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry once Meghan Markle joined the fold.

The prince blamed the media for propagating this and causing that divide before explaining how it was also in part because his wife had not felt welcomed.

To make matters worse in the eyes of the spare, “some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law, some of the way that they were acting and behaving.”

At this point Mr Brady interjected and questioned, “What do you mean specifically?”

The prince responded to this by explaining, “American actress, divorced, biracial. There's all different parts to that and what that can mean.”

Jon Bon Jovi stops woman from suicide attempt amid music video shoot
Jon Bon Jovi stops woman from suicide attempt amid music video shoot
Prince William tapping into Kate Middleton's ruthlessness to become King
Prince William tapping into Kate Middleton's ruthlessness to become King
Princess Diana would want Prince Harry to end royal rift on 40th birthday video
Princess Diana would want Prince Harry to end royal rift on 40th birthday
Taylor Swift sweeps 2024 MTV VMAs with most wins
Taylor Swift sweeps 2024 MTV VMAs with most wins
Prince William trying hard to feed the beast so it does not bare its fans
Prince William trying hard to feed the beast so it does not bare its fans
Kate Middleton, Prince William leaning on Harry, Meghan Markle to sell something new?
Kate Middleton, Prince William leaning on Harry, Meghan Markle to sell something new?
Prince William delivers major blow to Prince Harry as 40th birthday gift
Prince William delivers major blow to Prince Harry as 40th birthday gift
Kate Middleton refutes cancer bond with King Charles in own words?
Kate Middleton refutes cancer bond with King Charles in own words?